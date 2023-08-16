The results remained the same in three electoral districts as these recounts were completed.
Following Monday’s local government elections, the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope received requests from the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) for recounts in all 14 electoral districts.
The EBC updated on these in a release this morning. It outlined that in Marabella South/Vistabella, the United National Congress (UNC) candidate Sasha Ali maintained her victory over the People’s National Movement’s Marcus Girdharie although she received one less vote following this recount requested by the PNM. She won by 11 votes, having amounted 884 votes while Girdharie received 873 votes.
Across in the Cocoyea/Tarouba recount requested by the UNC, its candidate Shane Samlal received one more vote. This led to his total being 1,162 votes while the PNM’s Teresa Lynch won with 1,207 votes.
In Mayaro North, the PNM candidate Ryan Stewart received one less vote while the UNC’s Kristen Townsand received two less votes. This resulted in the PNM’s total of 741 over the UNC’s 720. The 43 votes for the Progessive Empowerment Party (PEP) remained the same.
The EBC said that recounts in the remaining eleven electoral districts are on-going.