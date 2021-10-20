A Mayaro man who allegedly chopped and threatened to kill a man in his community was arrested by police.
Kevin St. Vincent, also known as “Poggy” was charged with attempted murder.
The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 16.
A police report said that at around 9.45 p.m., the victim - a 47-year-old Mayaro resident - was visited at his home allegedly by St Vincent.
While at the residence, the two allegedly began to argue and the victim was hit several times allegedly by St Vincent.
The report said that St. Vincent got a cutlass and allegedly chopped the victim multiple times as he threatened to kill him.
As the victim lay on the floor, St. Vincent allegedly doused his (the victim's) face with water from a five-gallon bottle.
He subsequently fled the scene, leaving the victim in a semi-conscious state.
After regaining consciousness, the victim raised an alarm.
Officers from the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded and took the victim to the Mayaro District Health Facility.
He was later discharged.
Enquiries were conducted by a party of officers under the supervision of ASP Jankie, Insp Ramlakhan, Sgt Mohammed, and PCs Jaikaran and Meighoo.
Sgt Mohammed charged St Vincent with the offence of attempted murder and he appeared virtually before Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
St Vincent was remanded into custody and the matter was postponed to October 22, pending tracing of his criminal record.