Raymond Morris

A Point Fortin businessman charged with multiple fraud offences appeared in court on Thursday. 

Raymond Morris, 36, of Cap-de-Ville, was charged with four counts of fraudulent conversion in sums totalling $1,215,845.70 and three counts of obtaining property by use of dishonoured cheques in sums totalling $10,920.30.

Morris was arrested in the South Western Division by officers of the Fraud Squad South Office on June 7, following reports of fraudulent conversion and obtaining property by use of a dishonoured cheque against several persons between the period 2016 and 2020.

The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome and Supt Reuben and supervised by Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad, of the Fraud Squad.

Morris was charged on June 9 by Cpl Lewis and PC Williams, also of the Fraud Squad.

On Thursday, Morris appeared virtually before two magistrates as the offences were allegedly committed on different districts. 

Before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh he was granted bail with surety in the sum of $200,000 and ordered to report to the San Fernando Police Station every Monday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

That case was postponed to July 7.

The accused then appeared virtually before Point Fortin magistrate Alica Chankar where he was granted bail with surety in the sum of $1.5 million and ordered to surrender his passport and report to the Point Fortin Police Station every Thursday at 9 a.m.

That case was postponed to July 8.

