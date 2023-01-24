THE San Fernando to Point Fortin segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension is on track to be opened to the public this year.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, on Saturday, said that his ministry is hoping to have most of it completed this year.
He said, “Based on the weather patterns and so, we are hoping to have most of it completed and accessed. If there are any parts of it that still pose a challenge, it can easily be bypassed without disrupting the flow of traffic.”
On Saturday, he and his team visited parts of the interchange and Sinanan said all seemed to be on target.
“So yes, our plans are to have the highway open to the public sometime later on this year.”
Sinanan also spoke about the collapsed portion of the roadway at Mosquito Creek.
The roadway collapsed on the weekend of January 22 with the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd later confirming slope instability along the northern carriageway.
Sinanan said that a report is still being finalised on the way forward. He said that engineers both locally and abroad have been consulted.
He added, “That area with the slippage has been bypassed, the other areas continues on a daily basis and we are hoping that very soon the solution for that area will be forwarded to the ministry and the work on that area will be restarted.”
In relation to the roadway connecting Grant’s Road to Vessigny, Sinanan said that the road has not yet been completed.
He said people have been seeing the black surface and believe it is okay to use the road, however, works are ongoing.
“The road has different levels, that is really still a construction site. Once we open a road to the public there are a lot of liabilities that goes with it.”
He added there will be risks to the public using the road, especially when there is no signage or lights.