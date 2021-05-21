The South-West Regional Health Authority advises members of the public of important operation changes underway at our medical facilities within the Point Fortin Borough. The following changes take effect effective today, Friday.
- The Point Fortin Hospital (new) will be transformed into a COVID-19 management facility, providing emergency care to COVID-19 patients only.
- All persons who require Emergency Services (Accident & Emergency) are requested to visit the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) or Siparia District Health Facility (SDHF) Emergency Departments.
- All Point Fortin Hospital (new) patients will be transferred to the SFGH. Next of kin of transferred patients can contact 464-6745 (Monday to Friday/8am to 4pm)
for information on loved ones.
- The Point Fortin Health Centre service hours have been extended to 8:00am to 8:00pm daily.
- For emergency ambulance service, please call 811 The Point Fortin Health Centre also remains a COVID-19 vaccination site for appointments
ONLY.
- Area Hospital Point Fortin (old hospital) remains a COVID-19 step down facility.
As a result of Point Fortin Hospital’s minimal occupancy level, along with the increased COVID-19 infection rate, the Ministry of Health authorised the decant and conversion of the Hospital in order to increase the care capacity for COVID-19 patients. Alongside this facility, the SWRHA will continue to effectively manage other similar facilities, such as the Augustus Long Hospital, UWI Debe Campus Facility, Point Fortin Hospital (old) and Couva Home of Football.
The SWRHA invites patients and clients to contact its Customer Care Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742), for any matter in relations to healthcare.