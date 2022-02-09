The Point Fortin General Hospital, currently serving as a Covid-19 facility, will be decommissioned as such, and returned to its primary purpose of a general hospital.
This according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
Noting that since December 21 last year, not only has the hospital occupancy rates in the parallel healthcare system been decreasing, but also the occupancy rates at the step-down facilities, Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units.
“Looking at the picture holistically, and if I recall Dr Parasram (Roshan) said this morning, there are 29 people at the new Point Fortin Hospital, and that has been a pattern at the new Point Fortin Hospital over the past couple of weeks. So in looking at that, we took a decision after consultation with all the stakeholders in the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities), together with the MP for Point Fortin and the mayor for Point Fortin, so they are all aware of this, that the Point Fortin Hospital in the sort to medium term, is going to be decommissioned as a Covid facility and returned to the burgesses of Point Fortin for their use as a general hospital.”
Deyalsingh said this move will have significant benefits to the people of Point Fortin, as they will no longer have to travel to San Fernando to access primary and secondary care.
Decommissioning process
“There are currently 28 patients in Point Fortin. As of tomorrow, no new patients will be admitted to Point Fortin. They will be admitted and sent to the other facilities, so that's why we had to have this multi-stakeholder agreement first. So, they will be sent to other facilities depending on the type of care and level of acuity that they need.”
He said the Covid patients at Point Fortin will not be moved, but as they recover over the next ten to 14 days, they will either be sent home or sent to a step-down facility, depending on the type of care they need.
“We envisage that that process will take ten to 14 days, so by week after next, if all goes according to plan, we should have no patients left in Point Fortin.
He added that whenever that day reaches where they are no more patients left in Point Fortin, the hospital then has to be deep cleaned, thoroughly sanitised, and restocked with the consumables and everything else that they need to run a general hospital.
“We envisage that deep-cleaning, that decontamination should take another week. Once that is finished, we leave the facility to ‘air out’ for another five to seven days. During that period, the restocking will take place, the repurposing will take place. And then hopefully sometime around the first week in March or second week in March, when all of these processes will be finished, decanting, deep sanitisation, airing out, that the people of Point Fortin and other surrounding communities will now have access to the Point Fortin General Hospital for their primary and secondary healthcare needs.”
That said, the Health Minister noted that it is a very important step they’re making as their Covid-19 response evolves, and as the hospital numbers come down.
Procurement of more Pfizer vaccines
With the current stock of Pfizer vaccines due to expire at the end of February, Deyalsingh said they had to gain access to more doses as they did not want the Pfizer part of the vaccination programme to stop.
“I am happy to report that in the meetings that we had yesterday, we have sourced another 150,000 doses of Pfizer that will come in two tranches of 75,000 doses each. The first tranche will hopefully arrive before the end of February, so we continue our Pfizer vaccination thrust.
“We are working very hard to get these doses, however, the authorities that donate these doses look at us very carefully to make sure we are not wasting doses.”
He shared that thus far 53,423 persons within the school age population of 12 to 18 years, have been fully vaccinated, which represents about 59 per cent of the 90,000 estimate for the school population.
“Now that schools are open, we want to urge parents to bring out your 12 to 18 for another thrust to be vaccinated, especially now that they’re out to physical school, which is something we support.
“For adults who still want the Pfizer vaccine, you will get your second dose. We have those doses coming in, please go out and get vaccinated. For those who want to partake in Carnival activities, you may want to get your Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And let’s get vaccinated for all these reasons, but also for the main reason, to save your life, to make sure our hospital numbers come down. And as those hospital numbers come down, if more and more people get vaccinated, then the next hospital we want to take off the grid as a Covid facility will be Arima,” he said.
Stating that they’re taking it one step at a time as they decommission the Covid-19 hospitals, Deyalsingh said he hope this trend continues.
“I am also very happy for healthcare workers who are getting a bit of a break. Our Accident and Emergencies are not as crowded as they were in December.”
Decline in childhood immunization
Deyalsingh said an area of grave concern is the decline in childhood immunization despite parents being urged repeatedly to have their children immunized though schools were closed.
“It is with very deep concern that I now tell the national population that we have seen a significant drop in the number of children accessing the mumps, measles and rubella vaccines. We are now to about 83 and 85 per cent, where herd immunity is 95 per cent. And this is a global trend around the world where parents are shying away from childhood immunization for a variety of reasons.
“Entry into primary schools has always been the last check and balance, and as you know, primary schools have been closed. But, we want to prevent an outbreak of mumps, measles and rubella, and all other childhood diseases like yellow fever.”
He noted that the yellow fever uptake was now down to 85 per cent.
“In managing these numbers, we started since last year November, reaching out individually to parents to bring in their children to be vaccinated. But, you’re seeing the re-emergence of some childhood diseases post-Covid, which were not there pre-Covid, because of the whole issue surrounding vaccines. I just want to express my fear that these numbers are not good enough, and we’re appealing to parents of school age children, primary school age children who are not vaccinated as they would have been to get into schools, even though those primary schools are not yet opened.
“Let us rally around our children and make sure we don’t expose them to mumps, measles, rubella, yellow fever, or polio or any other of the childhood vaccines we normally give our children freely and without much thinking,” Deyalsingh said.