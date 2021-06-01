Point Fortin Hospital workers at the point of desperation

Nurses at the new Point Fortin Hospital and the Point Fortin Area Hospital say they are overwhelmed and exhausted having to spend extensive hours caring for Covid-19 patients.
This, they said, is coupled with a lack of resources within the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
At these facilities, fast shrinking personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies, long hours in the hospital’s “red zone,” unsafe levels of nursing staff and a facility nearing capacity has brought hospital workers to a point of desperation.
The new Point Fortin Hospital (converted to a Covid-19 facility in May) and the Area Hospital (currently serving as a step-down facility) have, according to staff, become a source of unrelenting stress for the approximately 80 nurses stationed there.
“I feel like I am in the last days... I came home last night and I cried,” said one nurse stationed at the new hospital on Sunday. “We signed up for this, yes, but not in this capacity. None of this is included in the fundamentals of nursing. What is going on?” she asked.
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview on Sunday, several staff members at these facilities (who asked to remain anonymous) claimed that surging viral cases have resulted in extensive nursing shifts within the Covid-19 wards, with some working for as many as 15 hours a day.
Though nurses were originally asked to divide the typical 12-hour work shifts into six-hour shifts, the Express was told that the shift system is not strictly enforced. As such, some are left to work overtime without release, while clothed in PPE.
Compromised care
Within these hours, workers say they are not allowed to eat, drink or use the washroom.
“To use the bathroom, you would have to remove your PPE and that is not advised because you are working with positive patients. It’s a hazard, this leads to urinary tract infections and kidney disease,” said one nurse.
Facing what they described as extreme conditions, staff at both these facilities said they remain severely understaffed. With approximately 60 patients divided among three wards at the new hospital, they said the ratio of nurses to patients can often reach 1:23.
As a result, they said patients are not treated with quality care.
“The teams are so small, there is one of two nurses to 19 patients. The patients look parched, all we are doing is giving them what they need. We were taught to give the patients information. To address their fears and concerns over what is happening with them, we are barely able to do that. We don’t have time to do it, we have to choose what we can do for the patients. Everything is being rushed and that is unfair,” said one nurse.
With dwindling PPE, they said nurses are often offered surgical masks in lieu of N95 masks before entry into the hospital’s red zones. Other equipment intended for singular use, they say, are being washed and reused on a daily basis.
Worried that they too may contract the virus and take it home to their families, some have taken to purchasing their own equipment to protect themselves.
“Last night when we went to work, we were given one mask to go in to see the Covid-19 patients. Before they were saying there would be N95 masks for the healthcare workers, but now that we need it, there are none available. A number of us went to PriceSmart and bought ourselves each a box of N95 masks because we have to protect ourselves,” said one nurse.
Financial strain
The nurses also said climbing daily hours without overtime pay has added stress on their personal and financial circumstances. Single parents enduring the tiring shifts, they said, are left to seek external care for their children.
“We are contracted to work 40 hours a week making a total of 160 per month, we are in excess of 20 hours every month. How can we work these hours? What about the hours in excess, are we being paid in excess?”
“All daycares are closed. My mother-in-law stopped looking at my children for me because she said I am at risk and I might give her Covid. I have to hire a private nanny to come home and that is a dent in my salary. I am a Government worker, I am not working in one of those high-paying places. Groceries have gone out and utilities are going up,” said one worker.
Burdened by these issues and seeking redress, the group called for action from the SWRHA in hiring additional staff and providing PPE. Although members say they have highlighted these issues with the relevant managers, no action has been taken.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was yesterday contacted for a comment. He referred the Express to SWRHA CEO Dr Brian Armour, who could not be reached.
In a statement, the SWRHA said no effort has been spared to provide essential staff with amenities and resources at both facilities. Some frontline staff members, the authority said, are expected to work beyond their shift hours to ensure patient care.
In addition, it said, adequate PPE, meals, support and counselling are afforded to staff.
“While some frontline staff may be required to beyond their regular hours, as expected of shift workers to ensure excellent patient care is maintained at this time, the Authority has, and continues to ensure for our four COVID treatment facilities that adequate PPE and training, meals, access to mental health & counseling support services are provided and same have been communicated to supervisory managers to action with staff,” said the SWRHA.
It added however, that the shift system was brought to the attention of management and is being addressed.
“The staff shift roster brought to the attention of management is already being addressed actively to optimally manage with available resources, the staff to patient ratio for the benefit of both patient and staff.”