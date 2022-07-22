The A.L.Williams Educational Institute will be hosting of a Spelling Bee competition on Saturday (July 23).
The competition, which begins at 10.00 a.m., will take place at the Egypt Government Primary School in Point Fortin.
There will be four categories of spellers; Kids (5-7 years), Junior (8-10 years), Teens (11-13 years), and Senior (14-17 years).
In this regard, an invitation has been extended to students between the ages of five to 17 years to participate in the competition.
Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas is expected to be in attendance.
For further details, interested parties can contact Adanna Leonard Williams at 707-4650, 263 – 0163, or 739-9810, or via email at adannastar@gmail.com.