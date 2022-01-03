The teen of Reservoir Hill, Point Fortin was last seen on Sunday.
Anyone with information that can help to find her, can call the Point Fortin police station a 648-2426.
The TTPS is also seeking the public’s assistance to find Stefan Gangoo.
Gangoo, 28 of Spring Village, Valsayn, was last seen two days before Christmas Day, on December 23.
The St Joseph Police station can be contacted at 662-4038 should anyone have information that could assist to find him.
In both cases the emergency numbers of 999, 555, 911 can also be used. Contact can also be made with any police station or a report can be made via the TTPS App.