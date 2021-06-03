Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards says residents will soon have a 24-hour accident and emergency service at the former Petrotrin medical facility in the area.
This as the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) recently reassigned the new Point Fortin Hospital to treat Covid-positive patients only.
The Area Hospital in Point Fortin has been converted to a Covid step-down facility.
Residents in need of emergency care now have to visit the Siparia Health Facility and San Fernando General Hospital.
The Point Fortin catchment population is in excess of 30,000.
Cap-de-Ville resident Christene Arjoon had to deliver her baby in a vehicle parked on the roadside at Otaheite on Indian Arrival Day.
Relatives said Arjoon was denied an ambulance by emergency services and turned away from the Point Fortin Hospital.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Richards said he was aware of the incident and said the new accident and emergency facility will be opened in the coming days.
Richards said he was not involved in the decision to reassign the Point Fortin hospitals.
“The SWRHA team would have made that decision as there has been a rampant rage of Covid-positive cases in the south-western peninsula. The authorities felt the need to take the hospital and within three days it was filled, so the decision was justified. The downside to that, however, is what happened with the baby being born in the vehicle. So the situation is damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” he said.
Richards said he had heard the public outcry for an accident and emergency facility and met with the management of State company Heritage Petroleum to utilise the old Petrotrin medical facility.
“And since the building has been down for a while we have been preparing it to open. We are dealing with an electricity issue and doing some cleaning in preparation to open,” he said.
Richards said the renovations, funded by Heritage Petroleum, should be completed “in the coming days” and the facility will be opened to the residents of Point Fortin and environs.
Covid surge in Point Fortin
Richards reminded residents that the new Point Fortin Hospital was reassigned to treat Covid-positive patients in the constituency.
He said, “I recall a few weeks ago, I took my son to the Point Fortin Hospital and observed the Covid tent outside. The medical staff was prepping two patients for transfer to Augustus Long Hospital as they had been waiting for beds for five days. The situation is very drastic in Point Fortin.”
Richards said he was informed that 60 patients had been waiting for beds at Covid-19 facilities at that time.
“However, at this time I am aware that the hospital is filled to capacity,” he said.
Richards said the number of Covid-related deaths in the constituency was in excess of seven.
CMO responds
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) made adjustments to the opening hours at the Point Fortin Health Centre to facilitate emergency services.
Speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual media conference, Parasram said the SWRHA had confirmed that the Point Fortin Health Centre would begin a 24-hour emergency service today.
Following the realignment of the Point Fortin Hospital and the old Area Hospital, the health centre’s opening hours were extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Parasram said, “I have spoken to the CEO of the SWRHA (yesterday) morning and he has indicated that a press release had gone out and they are boosting the capacity at the Point Fortin Health Centre that is currently working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. From tomorrow that facility will be doing a 24-hour service to replace the services that would have gone down prior.”
He said the SWRHA will make further announcements early next week on additional boosting of capacity in the Point Fortin area.