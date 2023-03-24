Sabrina Thomas

Sabrina Thomas

Akim London appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate on Friday, charged with the murder of Subrina Thomas.

Thomas, 45, of Aripero, was at the Point Fortin home of a relative on February 13 when she was shot multiple times by a gunman who fled the scene.

London, 38, of Point Fortin, had the murder charge read to him along with charges of possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before magistrate Alicia Chanka, at the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was adjourned to April 18.

A male suspect was arrested by officers of the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) on March 14, following investigations into the matter.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgts Forbes and Smith, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

London was charged with murder by constable Mathura, of the HBI Region Three. Constable Soogrim of the SWDTF, charged him with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. The charges were all laid on Thursday, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul. 

