Seven guns were seized by the police this weekend, bringing to 22 the total number of illegal firearms seized for the first ten days of April.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob stated in a post on the police’s social media page that, “While everyone gets excited when the big seizures net ten or 20 guns, these daily and continuous exercises all add up and over time reap great rewards, as the seizure of each gun means greater safety in our communities.”
The post added that two illegal firearms were seized in Toco, in the Eastern Division during an intelligence-led exercise in which police were in search of a suspect involved in a report of wounding with intent. The suspect was found along Beegs Trace Road, holding a blue knapsack. When officers conducted a search, they found a shotgun, a nine-millimetre pistol, 16 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and a 12-gauge cartridge. One person was arrested.
North Eastern Division officers
During an anti-crime exercise on Friday, officers of the Santa Cruz Criminal Investigations Department, North Eastern Division, received information then went to Sam Boucaud Extension and Saddle Road, Upper Santa Cruz. A search was conducted under a bridge where officers found a homemade shotgun together with a black plastic bag containing four shotgun cartridges.
Northern Division officers
On Friday, police from the Northern Division acted on information and went to Henry Street, Arouca where a search was done in a bushy area. A black piece of fabric was found, which when examined, contained one Jennings pistol outfitted with one magazine containing seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. The firearm and ammunition were seized along with a quantity of cocaine.
North Central Division officers
Two men were arrested when officers of the North Central Division Special Investigations Unit and the North Central Division Task Force, Area West went to a house in the Caroni area, where they seized an assault rifle loaded with a magazine containing 20 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition. The officers also found quantities of narcotics and a bulletproof vest.
North Eastern Division officers
On Saturday officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol Tactical Unit conducted an exercise in the Central Division. The officers executed a search warrant at a house at Constance Street, Chaguanas, where they found one Ruger 45 pistol fitted with a magazine, one extended magazine, 95 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, 32 rounds of .40 ammunition and six rounds of .45 ammunition hidden in a secret compartment in a closet in a bedroom. One man was arrested.
Southern Division
Around 11:20 pm on Friday, officers conducted a search at an abandoned apartment in a Housing Development Corporation building at Harmony Hall Settlement in the Southern Division. They found a black plastic bag containing 16 rounds of .380 ammunition, 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, eight rounds of 5.56 ammunition and four rounds of 7.62 ammunition under a pile of rubble.
Eastern Division
Two men were arrested for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking when officers conducted stop and search exercises in Manzanilla. In a Nissan Tiida vehicle, they found a black garbage bag containing 1.34 kilogrammes of marijuana. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
Arima Municipal Police also seized a quantity of marijuana on Friday. The officers saw a group of men in the Jones Town area, near the Santa Rosa Cemetery, who upon seeing the officers, ran off and escaped through some bushes. Police searched the immediate area where the men were last seen standing and found 626 grammes of cocaine. Arima Municipal Police also found a black plastic bag containing 19 rounds of 7.62 ammunition when they searched an abandoned lot located at Pomegranate Avenue, Arima.