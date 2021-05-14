The TTPS has announced that its Police Administration Building at Port-of-Spain has been closed for business on Friday for sanitization of the building.
Business at the building is expected to resume as usual on Monday.
On Sunday, the TTPS announced that the TTPS had deferred the resumption of the Certificate of Character (COC) service until May 23rd.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had stated that a large number of police officers contracted the Covid-19 in recent times, and as a result of the infections, a larger number of police officers have been sent on quarantine.
He had said that in an attempt to protect the health of police officers and the civilian staff, he has decided to defer the resumption of the CoC service until May 23rd, in line with the restrictions in the updated Public Health Regulations.
Commissioner Griffith had asked members of the public who applied for a COC, to be patient as the deferral can protect the health of police officers and the public who they serve. In cases of emergency, where a CoC is needed before May 23rd, applications can be sent directly to the Commissioner of Police.
He had said the public will be kept updated through the various TTPS social media platforms.