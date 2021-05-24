The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued advisories to the public to exercise caution when conducting online sales or purchases.

The TTPS issued posters on Monday stating that in recent months numerous incidents of robberies occurred after people responded to social media advertising, particularly on Facebook.

The popular items being advertised by the perpetrators are cars, cell phones (particularly iPhones) and PlayStation V.

The TTPS advised that:

1. The offender expresses interest in an advertisement of an item for sale on social media,

2. The offender suggests a meeting point,

3. At the meeting point, the buyer/ seller is accosted by two or three people and robbed of the money and/or the item/s intended for purchase.

The TTPS urged the public to be aware of:

1. Sellers/ buyers requesting that payments made in large sums of cash (refusing cheques),

2. Sellers/ buyers adamant about meeting in a particular location (especially if you are unfamiliar with the area),

3. Sellers/ buyers requesting meetings on odd days and times, for example, Sundays or late at night,

4. Meeting at known ‘Hot Spot’/ high-crime area, or areas that are known to be under populated

The TTPS issued the following advice to consumers:

1. Purchase items from reputable business places/ sites,

2. If purchasing from Facebook Marketplace, do an in-depth background check on the seller,

3. Arrange meetings near police stations, well-populated areas (malls), or places with CCTV coverage,

4. Ask for specific details of the item,

5. Walk with company.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday singled out the candlelight vigils “organised and paid for by the UNC” which was “trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt” as a major contributory factor in the spike in Covid infections. 

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

What is your plan to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

This was the question Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar repeatedly asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.

Govt, business for key talks

Govt, business for key talks

THE GOVERNMENT will be holding a meeting with various business organisations to discuss Covid-19-related business concerns tomorrow.

Several of the organisations are hopeful that a positive outcome will be reached, as non-essential businesses along with restaurants had to shut their doors due to the restrictions imposed in April and May with a further extension to July 4.

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Frontline doctors and nurses who are under strain due to increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths are being encouraged to reach out for mental health support if they need it.

Food Bank for the desperate

Food Bank for the desperate

Trinidad and Tobago is now one year into the Covid-19 pandemic and many families are facing economic hardship, some unable to provide meals for their loved ones.