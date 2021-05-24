The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued advisories to the public to exercise caution when conducting online sales or purchases.
The TTPS issued posters on Monday stating that in recent months numerous incidents of robberies occurred after people responded to social media advertising, particularly on Facebook.
The popular items being advertised by the perpetrators are cars, cell phones (particularly iPhones) and PlayStation V.
The TTPS advised that:
1. The offender expresses interest in an advertisement of an item for sale on social media,
2. The offender suggests a meeting point,
3. At the meeting point, the buyer/ seller is accosted by two or three people and robbed of the money and/or the item/s intended for purchase.
The TTPS urged the public to be aware of:
1. Sellers/ buyers requesting that payments made in large sums of cash (refusing cheques),
2. Sellers/ buyers adamant about meeting in a particular location (especially if you are unfamiliar with the area),
3. Sellers/ buyers requesting meetings on odd days and times, for example, Sundays or late at night,
4. Meeting at known ‘Hot Spot’/ high-crime area, or areas that are known to be under populated
The TTPS issued the following advice to consumers:
1. Purchase items from reputable business places/ sites,
2. If purchasing from Facebook Marketplace, do an in-depth background check on the seller,
3. Arrange meetings near police stations, well-populated areas (malls), or places with CCTV coverage,
4. Ask for specific details of the item,
5. Walk with company.