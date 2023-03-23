The rapid increase of counterfeit Trinidad and Tobago currency was one of the matters raised between Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Curt Simon and Governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), Dr Alvin Hilaire, when they met to discuss continued cooperation in combatting financial crimes in this country.
The meeting was held at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Friday and was also attended by officers of the Fraud Squad.
“One of the main concerns raised by both the TTPS and the CBTT was the proliferation of counterfeit Trinidad and Tobago currency and discussions were held on steps being actively taken to curb such occurrences,” a post to the police’s social media page sated.
The meeting ended with a recommitment from Simon, on behalf of Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, to keep the lines of communication and collaboration open with Hilaire and the CBTT to combat financial crimes.
The meeting ended with an exchange of tokens.