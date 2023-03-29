A search warrant for dangerous drugs was executed at a house at Powder Magazine, Phase 1, Cocorite on Sunday.
During the anti-crime exercise, conducted by the Western Division Task Force (WDTF), constable Wilson-Dowers executed the warrant around 11.40 a.m.
The officers seized a red plastic block-shaped package containing 532 grammes of marijuana, during the search. One man was arrested and taken to the St James police station where he was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The officers then went to an unoccupied lot of land at Tomato Trace, Diego Martin, based on information. While searching the area, with the assistance of canine, 'Miky', the team found and took possession of a black canvas bag containing two AR-15 assault rifles, loaded with 29 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.