Thirty-two migrants were detained by police on Thursday after they were found to be in contravention of the the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
The group, consisting of 18 Venezuelans and 14 Chinese nationals, was held after officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force Area West (NDTFAW) and the Criminal Investigations Department of the St. Joseph Police Station had cause to effect a raid at a sports bar along the Southern Main Road, Curepe.
According to police, a quantity of cocaine was found hidden in a bathroom stall at the bar.
The migrants were arrested and taken into police custody pending further investigations.
Police are currently working with the Immigration Division to ascertain their status.
And in an unrelated matter, the same party of officers recovered a homemade shotgun in St Joseph.
Led by Insp Hernandez, Sgt Thomas and Cpl Ramcharan along with the officers of the Canine Unit, and acting on information received, the officers proceeded to an open lot at Waterfall Road, Maracas, St. Joseph, where the weapon was discovered.
Police are asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect in the discovery of the weapon to contact the St. Joseph Police Station at 662-4038, or call the police hotlines at 999 and 555.
Persons are also encouraged to share the information via the TTPS App or report online using the TTPS’ website.