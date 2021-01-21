POLICE stopped an overcrowded vehicle in Guapo and discovered four illegal Venezuelan immigrants being transported by a Venezuelan national on Wednesday.
While the 34-year-old driver who resides at Happy Hill, Gasparillo, was detained by police, the other four were expected to be handed over to the Immigration authorities to be repatriated to their homeland.
The exercise was conducted by officers of the South-Western Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) who intercepted the vehicle being driven along the Southern Main Road, Guapo.
ERP officers later discovered the driver along with four Venezuelan men, ages 20, 26, 28 and 43 onboard.
They were all detained and taken to the Siparia Health Facility for COVID-19 testing.
Detention orders were subsequently obtained for the four passengers.
South-Western Division Police are continuing to encourage anyone who has information on suspected illegal immigrants to contact the police immediately at 555.