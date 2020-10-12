Two men, ages 20 and 29, were arrested by Western Division police officers on Monday, in connection with a series of car robbery.
Their arrest came after the men had been placed under surveillance by officers attached to the Western Division Task Force (WDTF).
The first arrest was made when when officers arrived at the Upper Bournes Road, St James area, and observed one man in a Nissan Versa motor vehicle.
It appeared that the man had gained access to a vehicle by shattering a window with a spark plug and then removing the ignition with a screwdriver and wrench.
He was immediately arrested.
Further investigations led officers to George Cabral Street, St James, where another stolen vehicle was discovered and the driver arrested.
The men, of Morvant and Aranguez respectively, have been detained and are currently assisting police with their investigations into reports of robbery of motor vehicles in the district.
Police believe they have made a major dent into the recent spate of car robberies in the district following the arrest of two suspects.
The surveillance operation was coordinated by Snr Supt Thompson, supervised by ASP Henry, Insp (Ag) Grant and executed by Sgt (Ag) Carmona, Cpl (Ag) Hunte and PCs Clement, Hollingsworth, Dennis, Frith, Ottley, Christopher, Myers and WPC Noreiga.