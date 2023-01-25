Police arrests 19

Nineteen people were arrested as guns, ammunition and drugs were seized by the police.
North Central Division (NCD)
Officers of the North Central Division Task Force arrested three men and seized one firearm, on Tuesday. The hunt is underway for three other male suspects.
Also in the NCD, officers conducted an early morning exercise on Wednesday, with the assistance of officers of the Tunapuna CID, the St. Joseph CID, Arouca CID, the Canine Branch, NCDTF- East and West and the NC Gang Unit.
A quantity of items which were reported stolen were recovered and a 38-year-old Sangre Grande man was arrested in connection with a report of larceny in the Tunapuna area.
Northern Division (ND)
In the Arima area, officers of the Northern Division (ND) Task Force, Area North, Arima Special Investigations Team and the ND Gang Unit, arrested two men for possession of one pistol, an air rifle and 32 rounds of ammunition and pellets.
Also, officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department (CID) held two suspects, ages 25 and 29, on Tuesday, for possession of 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana in the carpark of a shopping mall.
In the Cumuto area, officers of the Cumuto police station, Northern Division Task Force and Canine Branch, conducted an intelligence-led exercise on Wednesday, during which they arrested two suspects, ages 52 and 48, for various offences and seized a quantity of marijuana.
Eastern Division
Officers of the Valencia CID and Special Investigations Unit conducted an exercise on Wednesday morning, during which they went to a house at Bertram Trace, where they found one PX4 Beretta firearm loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition.
A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were in the house at the time of the search were arrested in connection with the find.
Eastern Division officers also arrested five other suspects and seized quantities of ammunition and marijuana during several anti-crime exercises on Wednesday.
North Eastern Division (NED)
In the North Eastern Division, Task Force officers, along with officers of the Gang and Intelligence Unit and Canine Branch, conducted an exercise in the Morvant area on Wednesday, during which 15 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and approximately 1.4 kilogrammes of marijuana were found at various abandoned sites and seized.
Officers of the NED Coastal Patrol Unit, Maracas Bay police and Blanchisseuse police station conducted an exercise on Wednesday, during which they arrested one man for possession of one Glock 17 extended magazine and another man in connection with several reports of house breaking.
The police service thanked members of the public who provided information on crime and criminal activity in their communities, which led to these successes during the police's 'Operation Overload' exercises.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.