Six people were arrested in the Southern Division for varying offences while a man was held in the Western Division for allegedly having marijuana in a car.
Police officers went to Pleasantville, Caratal, New Grant, North Trace and Cooper Street where six people were held, including a woman.
In a post to the police’s social media page, the six were outlined as:
1. A 27-year-old male labourer of Cunupia for larceny trick.
2. A 24-year-old man of Cocoyea for extortion.
3. A 38-year-old man of New Grant for possession of marijuana.
4. A 35-year-old man of Princes Town for the possession of three 12 gauge cartridges.
5. A 35-year-old man of San Fernando for possession of 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
6. A 43-year-old woman of San Fernando for possession of 20 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
The intelligence-led exercise, conducted in the Southern Division between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip and supervised by Sgt Wilkinson, Acting Cpls Nanan and Mohammed. The exercise also included officers of the Southern Division Operations Robbery Squad and Intelligence Unit, Task Force and Canine Branch.
Also, Western Division Task Force officers, during an anti-crime exercise between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, went to the San Juan area, where they stopped and searched a motor vehicle with a lone male occupant.
This search resulted in a quantity of marijuana allegedly being discovered in the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old San Juan man was arrested, the police’s post said.
Investigations into all the matters are ongoing.