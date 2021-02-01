POLICE swooped down on two 'covid' parties this weekend and arrested a total of 50 Trinidadian and Venezuelan nationals.
The arrests were made at locations at Cunupia and Santa Cruz.
The suspects were to be charged for the offence of breach of Covid-19 regulations.
At Cunupia, some party patrons scaled the walls of the premises at Kevin Street, Point Plaisance Park and escaped capture from Central Divison police.
However, police still arrested 17 Trinidadian men and nine Venezuelan women.
Officers conducted the exercise between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and executed a search warrant on the premises.
On arrival at the location, police observed over 50 people in attendance in breach of Covid Regulations.
Three men were also arrested and charged for obstructing an officer in the execution of his duties and resisting arrest.
The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Snr Supt Simon and Supt Pierre and included officers of the Central Division Task Force Area North led by Sgt Andrews and Sgt John.
A similar exercise was conducted on Sunday morning in the Santa Cruz by a task force led by Supt Alexander, where an event of a similar nature occurred.
At that exercise on Sunday, 19 men - four Trinidadians and 15 Venezuelans, as well as 11 women - two Trinidadian and nine Venezuelans - were detained.
They are currently being processed at the San Juan and Morvant Police Stations.
Investigations are on-going in relation to both incidents.
The TTPS reminds the public of the COVID-19 legislation in place regarding public gatherings of more than ten people.
The TTPS will continue to remain vigilant to perpetrators and persons who are intent on breaking the law.