A Venezuelan man was chased in his vehicle and gunned down by his killers in Debe on Wednesday night.
One of the spent shells which crime investigators retrieved from the scene bore TTPS markings, a police report said.
The deceased was shot in the head, and his identity is not yet known.
A motorist reported that he was headed in a southerly direction along Papourie Road in Debe when at around 10.10 p.m. upon turning right unto Wellington Road a silver Nissan B15 and another vehicle sped past him.
Moments later he heard a crash, then gunfire.
The motorist proceeded further along Wellington Road and stopped his vehicle and turned off the lights near the Sub Office Trace.
He observed a Hyundai Elantra had crashed into a utility pole, and the Nissan B15 reversing along the roadway towards his direction, with three people running towards the vehicle.
Two people entered the rear passenger seats, and one entered the front passenger seat.
The vehicle then turned around and sped off onto the Bypass Road.
The motorist approached the Hyundai Elantra and observed the deceased unresponsive.
He then communicated with the police and made a report.
First responders PCs Seelochan, Nabbie and Ragoonanan of the Barrackpore Police Station responded.
The driver was motionless and slumped onto the front passenger seat.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Sciences Centre.
Police retrieved from the scene a nine-millimetre spent shell with TTPS markings, 26 spent nine-millimetre shells, two live nine-millimetre rounds, and a white Samsung cell phone with a pink casing.
A vehicle parked at a house on Wellington Road had gunshot damages.
Also visiting the scene were ASP Jaikaran, Insp Mohammed, Sgt Singh and Homicide officers PC Ramoutar and PC Nelson.
Police enquiries revealed that sometime after midday on Wednesday the Hyundai Elantra was seen at an apartment building at Wellington Road where the occupants visited a man there known only as “Papa”.
One of the Venezuelan nationals at the building who was interviewed with the assistance of Google translate told police that sometime after 10 p.m. he was at home with “Papa” when they heard several explosions.
He said “Papa” left the apartment and is yet to return.
PC Ramoutar is continuing investigations.