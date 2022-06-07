A police officer was among five arrested for alleged involvement in a human trafficking and child prostitution ring.
The five are expected to be charged with supporting a gang, trafficking in children, inciting a child to become a prostitute, arranging and facilitating the prostitution of a child and sexual penetration of a child.
Three are expected to be charged with being gang leaders.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that two foreign nationals, and a police officer were among five suspects arrested by the Northern Division-North, Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Saturday. Enquiries were conducted following discoveries made during a search warrant exercise at a premises at John Shaw Avenue, Eastern Main Road, Arima on April 15.
While there, police found and rescued several foreign nationals, including minors. Sex paraphernalia, a quantity of condoms, a large amount of alcohol, a quantity of cash and a roulette machine were among the other items found and seized for evidential purposes from the unlicensed premises.
The evidence led officers to conduct further enquires, which resulted in the arrest of the five suspects on Saturday, and the seizure of one kilogram of marijuana, a large quantity of cash and other items, the post said.
The investigation was spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo and co-ordinated by Snr Supt Christopher Paponette, Supt Edwards and Insp Pitt, under the legal directions and advice of Attorney at Law/TTPS Legal Officer Zaheer Ali.
Acting corporal Persad of the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted the exercise with the assistance of other officers from the Northern Division, Multi-Operational Police Section (M.O.P.S) and acting corporal Antoine and other officers of the Special Task Force. The Immigration Division-Enforcement Unit and the Counter Trafficking Unit also assisted in the operation.
Investigations are continuing.