Police seized gun, ammunition and camouflage clothing at a Diego Martin house on Thursday.
During the exercise by officers of the Western Division, a search warrant was executed at a house at Richplain Road. This resulted in officers finding a P80 pistol, ammunition, firearm component and camouflage clothing. The two suspects who were at the house at the time, were arrested in connection with the finds, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The anti-crime exercise was conducted by officers of the Western Division Task Force and the Canine Unit in the Diego Martin area, between 2 am and 7 am, on Thursday.
The officers also went to Lanse Mitan Road, Carenage, where they found one article of camouflage clothing at the home of a male suspect.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Remy, Supt Henry, ASP Brown and supervised by acting Sgt Carmona and acting corporal Khan.