A police constable charged with two offences of corruption was granted $50,000 station bail with surety.
PC Myron Babwah, who was last attached to the Barrackpore Police Station, was arrested following a sting operation by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) on Thursday.
Babwah was charged with the following offences:
1. Corruptly attempting to obtain for himself, the sum of $2,500, contrary to Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 11:11.
2. Corruptly obtaining for himself the sum of $1,500, contrary to Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 11:11. On Saturday 19th February, 2022, the motor vehicle in question was brought to the Barrackpore Police Station pending a criminal investigation. On Thursday 24th February, 2022, a police officer allegedly contacted the victim, who is the owner of the said vehicle and requested the sum of $2,500 to release the said vehicle to him.
On that same date, a sting operation was conducted by officers of
the PSB at the Barrackpore Police Station, where the officer met the
victim and allegedly accepted $1,500 to secure the release of the
vehicle into his care and custody.
Officers of the PSB subsequently arrested the officer in connection
with the incident.
Babwah was granted station bail on Monday, and the matter adjourned to April 5.