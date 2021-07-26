Police crack alleged online robbery ring in Port-of-Spain
Police believe they have made inroads in an online robbery ring where consumers who responded to fictitious online advertisements in Facebook marketplace were scammed and robbed.
Police said five people were arrested in April, and a sixth last week in connection with a series of reports of online scams and robberies.
The latest suspect arrested was identified as Jeffrey Joseph, also known as ‘Baby Jeff,’ 24, of Calvary Hill, East Dry River, Port-of-Spain.
He was charged with the offences of robbery with aggravation and robbery with violence laid by WPC Pascaul Medina and PC Cuffie, respectively.
Joseph is expected to answer to the charges when he appears in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Monday.
Police said the five others were charged year with similar offences.
Joseph was arrested on July 22nd following a joint exercise by CID detectives and specialists attached to the CID Analytical Unit investigating the circumstances in which unsuspected buyers were lured by a seller on several Facebook marketplaces.
These incidents are reported to have occurred in February and July this year in the Central and Besson Street policing districts.
According to police reports, potential buyers responded to what was later learned to be fictitious online advertisements and directed to unfamiliar locations.
Once there, police were told, they were robbed of their property and cash.
With the use of special technology, detectives were able to locate the suspected seller who was later positively identified by those who were allegedly robbed of their possessions.
Within the last few months, the Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) Branch has issued several bulletins to citizens warning them of this online thread of scams and robberies.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) therefore is reiterating that persons should conduct transactions through legitimate and reputable businesses and online retail sources.
