Ten suspected illegal immigrants and two Trinidadian men were detained by Point Fortin Municipal Police Task Force (PFMPTF) on Friday morning.
Around 1 a.m., officers attached to the PFMPTF were patrolling the South Central Road when they observed three vehicles being driven in a convoy-like manner.
The municipal police officers intercepted the cars.
Upon further investigations, the officers noticed that a number of the persons who were passengers of the vehicles were speaking in a foreign language and appeared to have entered the country illegally.
The group were taken to the Erin Police Station.
PC Sookram is continuing investigations.