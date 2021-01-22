immigrants held

Ten suspected illegal immigrants and two Trinidadian men were detained by Point Fortin Municipal Police Task Force (PFMPTF) on Friday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., officers attached to the PFMPTF were patrolling the South Central Road when they observed three vehicles being driven in a convoy-like manner.

The municipal police officers intercepted the cars.

Upon further investigations, the officers noticed that a number of the persons who were passengers of the vehicles were speaking in a foreign language and appeared to have entered the country illegally.

The group were taken to the Erin Police Station.

PC Sookram is continuing investigations. 

