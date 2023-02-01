THE Office of the Attorney General suffered defeat yesterday in its appeal against the decision of a High Court Judge who found that police officers were not allowed to charge citizens via summons for traffic violations.
A three-judge Appeal Court panel dismissed the State’s appeal and ordered the Office of the Attorney General to pay the legal costs incurred by Lisa Patricia Brown. She was charged via summons by police and ordered to attend court for a traffic violation because the officers did not have a “ticket book” in their possession at the time of the alleged infraction.
Delivering the ruling was Justice Gregory Smith, who, along with Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Vasheist Kokaram presided over the appeal.
The legal challenge by the State was against the ruling of Justice Kevin Ramcharan who previously found that police officers could not lawfully demand a citizen to appear in court simply because they were not in possession of the relevant material needed to issue a traffic ticket to the alleged perpetrator.
In dismissing the appeal, Justice Smith also ordered the AG’s Office to bear Brown’s legal costs.
The evidence was that in September 2013, Brown was stopped by officers in Aranjuez for allegedly speaking on her cellphone while driving.
No ticket was issued because the officer did not have a ticket book in his possession.
Instead, a week later Brown was issued with two summonses to attend court to answer charges of using the device while driving and obstruction of traffic by driving too slowly.
She eventually filed the constitutional claim, contending that her rights to equality of treatment and protection of the law were infringed.
In 2017, her lawsuit was upheld by Justice Ramcharan who found that she should not have been put in a disadvantageous position or punished due to the efficiency of the Police Service and by extension the State.
The court found that the proper procedure was for a person who breached any traffic violation to be issued a fixed penalty ticket on the spot.
In the appeal, Brown’s lawyer David Rajkumar claimed if his client had been issued with the ticket, she could have paid it, whether she was guilty or not, to avoid a court appearance.
He also argued that because Brown was charged for the offences, she faced potential penalties of $1,500 and $3,000 fines as opposed to fines of $1,000 and $800, if she had gotten the tickets and did not contest them.
Making submissions on behalf of the State was attorney Rachel Thurab who said Brown’s constitutional rights were in no way breached.
She had argued that while the summons process could result in a magistrate recording a conviction against an errant driver, there was no evidence of that occurring for minor traffic offences.
In the end, the Appeal Court panel held that Brown’s constitutional rights had in fact been breached.
Appearing alongside Thurab for the State was attorney Michelle Benjamin, while Nazima Ali-Knox appeared with Rajkumar for Brown.