Media Release - Police Search for Escapee Devon Lewis

Escapee Devon Lewis

Police are searching for escaped prisoner, 34-year-old Devon Lewis, of Charuma Village, Biche.

Lewis who is charged with assault with intent to rob, was being transported to the Valencia Police Post when he escaped police custody. He was last seen running south along Gilkes Street, Sangre Grande.

Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, CID, Valencia Police Post with assistance from the Canine Unit are currently conducting a search of the area.

Anyone with information which could lead to the re-capture of Devon Lewis is asked to contact the Valencia Police Post at 667-9030/667-8001, call 999, 555, or share the information via the TTPS App.

HAVE MERCY

A CENTRAL FAMILY is pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to locate and bring back the mother of three girls — including a nursing 16-month-old baby—who was among 160 Venezuelans deported last Saturday.

The appeal has been made ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Port of Spain today.

The children of 33-year-old Kemilis Mendoza, who are now living with Trinidadian Meera Ramlakhan, are “crying non-stop”, the care-giver told the Express yesterday.

UNHCR alerted: Venezuelan children being smuggled

A CHILD-TRAFFICKING and illegal adoption ring involving Venezuelan children is active throughout the Caribbean, with Trinidad and Tobago being at the epicentre.

This is stated in a confidential e-mail sent on November 26 addressed to Sandra Flores, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Trinidad and Tobago, by Dr Cleophas Justine Pierre, partner in the Canadian firm Dunn, Pierre, Barnett and Company Canada Ltd,

RESCUE FROM DEATH

People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, 88, and his wife Pearl, 83, saw death when their car got swept away in Macqueripe last Thursday.

One of the men involved in the rescue said he believes an angel of God was present to help them, adding it was nothing short of a miracle.

Two more Covid deaths

TWO more people have died as a result of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that, “The persons are an elderly female and an elderly male, both with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The additional deaths brought the total local toll to 120 people.

Trinidad and Tobago also recorded 30 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, the ministry’s daily 4 p.m. update stated.

That’s offensive

FOLLOWING last week’s controversial “extreme embalming” funeral where the seated body of Che Lewis arrived via procession, the Catholic Archdiocese last Friday reminded of the “dignity” of the body and said parishes will now have to request details ahead of services.

An article in last Friday’s Catholic News quoted parish priests Fr Roger Paponette and Fr Martin Sirju, who said the locally unprecedented ceremony was “offensive” according to the principles of community faith.