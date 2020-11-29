Police are searching for escaped prisoner, 34-year-old Devon Lewis, of Charuma Village, Biche.
Lewis who is charged with assault with intent to rob, was being transported to the Valencia Police Post when he escaped police custody. He was last seen running south along Gilkes Street, Sangre Grande.
Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, CID, Valencia Police Post with assistance from the Canine Unit are currently conducting a search of the area.
Anyone with information which could lead to the re-capture of Devon Lewis is asked to contact the Valencia Police Post at 667-9030/667-8001, call 999, 555, or share the information via the TTPS App.