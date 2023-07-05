Two vehicles assigned to the Caricom Heads of Government Meeting function in Chaguaramas on Tuesday involved in a crash while escorting a Caribbean leader.
The accident involved a Nissan X-Trail, and an Audi A-6.
Woman police officer Jahlissa Thomas reported that she was driving the marked Nissan X-Trail along the Western Main Road, Carenage in the vicinity of Bangladesh at around 8.55a.m., escorting the Premier of Bermuda, David Burt.
The officer said she stopped the vehicle, and the Audi struck the rear of her vehicle.
The Audi was driven by a Special Branch officer.
The Nissan X-Trail had a damaged rear bumper, fender, and indicator light. There were no injuries.
The damage to the Audi was not specified. Also not specified was whether Premier Burt was being chauffeured in the Audi.
The Premier was headed to the Chaguaramas Convention Centre to meet with counterparts involved in Caricom’s official flag-raising ceremony.