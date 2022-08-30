Marabella AR-15 rifle

A search of a busy area in Marabella led to police officers finding an AR-15 rifle loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Based on intelligence, officers of the Southern Division went to a bushy area at Dolly Street, Marabella, where they conducted a search. This resulted in them finding one AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

The firearm interdiction exercise was conducted in the St. Margaret’s and Marabella areas between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. Investigations continue.

Several licensed scrap iron dealers, compounds and vehicles were also searched in the Claxton Bay area. The exercises were coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister in hospital

Minister in hospital

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, …

Heavy rain causes chaos

Heavy rain causes chaos

OVERNIGHT showers and a midday thunderstorm yesterday caused landslides and severe street and flash flooding in parts of North and western Trinidad.

In an afternoon update, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) stated that the Diego Martin Regional Corporation had reported three landslides in the north-west—at Woodbine Valley Road Ext, Upper Bournes Road, St James, Hillcrest, Upper La Puerta and Freedom Street, Cocorite.

Recommended for you