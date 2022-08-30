A search of a busy area in Marabella led to police officers finding an AR-15 rifle loaded with three rounds of ammunition.
Based on intelligence, officers of the Southern Division went to a bushy area at Dolly Street, Marabella, where they conducted a search. This resulted in them finding one AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The firearm interdiction exercise was conducted in the St. Margaret’s and Marabella areas between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. Investigations continue.
Several licensed scrap iron dealers, compounds and vehicles were also searched in the Claxton Bay area. The exercises were coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.