In a bin at a house in Couva, police found cocaine and ammunition on Sunday.
Two men, aged 26 and 56, both of Orange Valley, were arrested and charged for possession of the illegal items.
They were arrested during an anti-crime exercise coordinated by Snr Supt Curt Simon, and Superintendents Brian Ramphall and Michael Pierre.
Based on intelligence, officers went to Bay Road Extension, Orange Valley, where they executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house.
During the search, officers said they found a black bag containing 32 brass-coloured nine-millimetre ammunition and a clear plastic bag containing four grammes of cocaine in a bin in a room on the eastern side of the house.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Freeport Police Station where they were expected to be jointly charged with the offences of possession of ammunition and possession of cocaine.
PC Meah is continuing enquiries.
The suspects are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Couva magistrate this week.