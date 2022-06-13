A fragmentation grenade, ammunition and drugs were found by police near a river bank in Couva over the weekend.
Officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) conducted an exercise between 7 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Saturday that involved surveillance of an area along Ottis Lane, Couva, a post to the police's social media page stated.
They searched a bushy area and river bank and found a M-75 Yugoslavian fragmentation grenade, one double-drum, and one single-drum magazine both with 200 x 5.56-millimetre round capacity for an M16 or M4 rifle, 25 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, 92.7 grammes of cocaine, 583 grammes of marijuana, one Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force trousers and jacket, one camouflage t-shirt and jacket.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Parriman. It was coordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by acting Sgt Belilam and included members of the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit (NEDIU).