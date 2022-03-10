Six men have been arrested for firearm and drug related offences.
Four of them, ages 28 to 46, from the San Juan and Malick areas were held for possession of firearm and ammunition while a 39-year-old man of 10th Street Malick, was detained on shooting enquiries. A 36-year-old was also arrested for cultivating marijuana, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated on Thursday.
The six were detained during an Operation Strike Back Exercise by the North Eastern Division (NED) Gang Intelligence Unit between 10 p.m. on March 9 and 2:30 a.m. on March 10. Several search warrants were executed leading to the arrests, the post said.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn with ASP Pariman and coordinated by Insp Bharath. It was supervised by acting Sgt Mitchell and acting Cpls Gordon and Dhill, and included members of the NED Gang Intelligence Unit, NED Task Force with officers of the Canine Unit.