Guns and ammunition were found in a chicken coop on Wednesday.
Officers of the Central Division Gang Unit went to the Southern Division where they conducted a search of a chicken coop in the Rousillac area. The officers found one revolver, one shotgun and six cartridges.
In the Northern Division, officers of the Maloney police station arrested a 16-year-old when, during an exercise, they went to Building 7, Maloney Gardens.
There, officers conducted a search of an apartment where they found one MAC 10 firearm, a magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition. The 16-year-old who was found in the apartment at the time of the search, was arrested and officers of the Maracas Child Protection Unit contacted.
Cellular phones were also found in a prison cell on Thursday. Officers of the North Eastern Division went to the Port of Spain Prison Remand Section and, with the assistance of the Prison Service Emergency Response Unit, conducted a search of a prison cell. This search resulted in officers finding three cellular phones.
A similar search at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, led to the seizure of one cell phone charger cable from the cell of a prisoner.
Across in the Morvant area, officers seized a revolver loaded with one round of ammunition along with 13 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.
In the Princes Town area, on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at the Lothian’s Road home of a 35-year-old man. The search resulted in them finding several firearm parts and components including five rounds of ammunition. The suspect, who was in the house at the time of the search, was arrested in connection with the find.
In the Port of Spain Division, a Joint Agency Anti-Crime Operation was conducted in the Morvant and Laventille area on Wednesday.
It involved officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the North-Eastern Division, the Northern Division, the North Central Division, the Western Division, the Port of Spain Task Force, the Stolen Vehicles Unit, the Court and Process Branch, the Transit Police, the Air Support Unit and the National Operations Task Force.
During the operation, officers found one pistol loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition.
One silver wagon which was reported stolen from the Arima area on Monday was also recovered during the operation.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.