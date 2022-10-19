Police find human arm

A human arm was found in Cunupia yesterday afternoon in the same area where the dismembered remains of two men were found on Monday.
Officers of the Air Support Unit and the Central Division were continuing searches off Gillies Road, Mon Plaisir Road, when at about midday they made the discovery.
The body part was examined by crime scene investigators, who in turn ordered it removed to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
At around 1 p.m. on Monday, the dismembered bodies of two men were found in garbage bags dumped in a river at Mon Plaisir Road.
Police said a man who went to the area to gather flowers for a Hindu prayer service spotted a foot protruding from one of the bags covered by an old mattress.
When the bags were examined police found the dismembered heads of two men, two torsos, three hands, three feet, and other human remains.
On the torso of one of the men was a tattoo of the word ‘Simon’.
The fourth foot was found floating in the river some 100 feet away from the original scene, and the fourth arm was found yesterday afternoon.
Investigators believe the heads and limbs were detached by an electric machine.
The remains of both deceased persons were removed by undertakers and escorted by the First Responders to Guides Funeral Agency in Couva and lodged for safekeeping pending post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
This scene was visited by a team of officers including Insp Jones, W-Insp Bruce, Sgt Elvin, and Cpl Mendoza.
PC Ramsoobag is continuing enquiries.
Up to last night the bodies of both men had yet to be positively identified.
However, police are attempting to determine if they could be the bodies of two men reported missing at the Chaguanas Police Station over the weekend.
The missing men are Makell Simon, of Soldado Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas, and Josiah Charles, of Circular Trace, Enterprise.
Both men, from Chaguanas, told relatives they were going to meet friends and never returned home.
Simon, 31, was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
A description provided by the TTPS said Simon is of African descent, six feet, two inches tall, with a stocky build and a brown complexion.
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Josiah Charles of Circular Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was last seen and reported missing on the same dates as Simon.
A police description said: “Josiah is of African descent, approximately five feet, five inches tall and is brown in complexion with a stocky build. He has a short black beard, a scar on his forehead and was last seen wearing a pair of brown shorts with a white T-shirt.”
Anyone with information on either of the men is asked to call the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-5271, 665-4294, 800-TIPS, contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.