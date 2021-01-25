Police found and seized a quantity of marijuana during an early morning anti-crime exercise conducted at HDC apartment building Charford Court, East Port of Spain, on Monday.
The officers carried out the exercise between 4.30 a.m. and 7 a.m., when they conducted a comprehensive check of the compound.
Police said they seized marijuana that weighed 532 grammes.
However no one was arrested in connection with the find.
Sgt Arthur and Cpl Toney supervised the exercise with the assistance of WPC King, and PCs Boodhoo, Nancoo, and Langford, and members of the Canine Unit.
Anyone with information in connection with this investigation is asked to contact the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395 or 555.