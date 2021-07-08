POLICE say a quantity of marijuana was seized during the raid of the South Oropouche home of a Venezuelan man on Wednesday.
Officers attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force, went to the home of the foreign national at Dow Village.
Police said they found that 1.4kgs of marijuana hidden beneath several sheets of galvanise.
However, no one was arrested in connection with the find.
The police operation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Winston Maharaj, ASP Pariman and Inspector Bharath, and supervised by Sgt Martin and Cpl Duncan.