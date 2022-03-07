Firearms with laser attachment and silencer were part of the eight illegal guns seized by the police over the weekend.
An operation in Laventille on Sunday, led to an American Omni Hybrid Multi calibre rifle fitted with a scope, a Stag Arms Rifle, a Glock 19 pistol fitted with a laser attachment, a Glock 27 Pistol, a Glock speedloader, a M16 magazine speedloader and a CYA holster being seized. One man was arrested, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated.
Also on Sunday, officers of the Northern Division went to La Retreat Road, Arima where they searched a bushy area and found and seized one Sig Sauer pistol with five rounds 7.62 ammunition and five rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, concealed in a black plastic bag.
A firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were also found when officers responded to a report, on Sunday, that a man was in possession of a firearm at Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph.
In the Eastern Division, officers found and seized parts of a home-made shotgun when they searched a known drug area at Mafeking Village, Mayaro and Southern Division officers received intelligence which led them to Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville where a Browning pistol, fitted with a silencer, was seized. The gun contained two rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
Over the weekend police also took possession of a quantity of ammunition including 11 pistol magazines, 11 rifle magazines, 245 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 64 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and 85 rounds of 40 calibre ammunition.
“For the year 2022, thus far officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police have seized 94 firearms and arrested several persons in an effort to reduce gun violence and restore a sense of safety to our communities,” the release added.