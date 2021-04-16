A SKI mask, a small cache of firearms and ammunition, and narcotics, were discovered by police at the Valsayn home of a man on Wednesday.
The seizure and arrest were the result of an intelligence-led Operation Strike Back Three exercise executed by officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force West (NDTFW).
The officers executed a warrant to search the home of the suspect at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Real Spring settlement.
The officers allegedly discovered four nine millimeter pistols, four extended magazines and 4.4 kilogrammes of marijuana.
The operation was led by Sgt La Pierre, Cpls Forde and Superville, and included PCs John, Gooding and Alexander, Tunapuna Warrants Section and the Canine Unit.
PC Persad is continuing investigations.