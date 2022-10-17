Police officers recovered a stolen vehicle during a speed exercise on Sunday.
It was recovered by officers of the Freeport Highway Patrol, less than 24 hours after being reported stolen. The officers were conducting a speed exercise along the Uriah Butler Highway, South Bound, Endeavor between 10 a.m. and 12 noon when they stopped a black Honda City which was allegedly exceeding the speed limit.
Upon checks, the officers discovered that the vehicle was carrying false registration plates. Further enquiries revealed that it was stolen around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday from First Avenue Barataria. The driver was arrested and handed over to the Barataria police.
Investigations are ongoing.