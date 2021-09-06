Police officers found two children aged eight and nine who were left at an Arima apartment without adult supervision on Monday.
The officers were searching the apartment next door to the one the children occupied, when they discovered them alone at the residence.
The first day of the new school term commenced on Monday.
A police report said that from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. officer of the Northern Police Division were on an Operation Strike Back 3 exercise at an apartment building at Temple Street.
An an apartment they found an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine, quantities of ammunition and marijuana.
A warrant is to be issued for an Arima man in connection with the find of the illegal items.
During the exercise, officers also found two minors, ages eight and nine, home alone and unsupervised in an adjoining apartment in the same building.
The Child Protection Unit was contacted.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, supervised by Supt Edwards, Insp Ward and Insp Black and included officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department, Arima Tactical Unit, the Arima Police Station, the Northern Division Area East Task Force and the Canine Unit.
Investigations are ongoing.