It appears that the State will be caring for the baby abandoned in Freeport over the Christmas season, and maybe even until adulthood.
Since the child was left in the bushes near a busy junction at Freeport almost two weeks ago, no one has come forward to name or claim the child.
Although the public has offered to police at least five tips into who the newborn baby girl's parents may be, when officers pursued these ' leads' they yielded nothing.
A senior officer said that it was the TTPS's duty to follow those tips, whether the information given was to deliberately mislead the police, or genuinely citizens thought they were offering help to crack the case.
He said that officers continue to make checks into the case, and are hoping that the public will disclose information to assist the police to find the perpetrator/s who abandoned the infant girl.
When the infant was abandoned in the bushes on the morning of November 23, no food, supplies nor clothing, neither a note to explain why the helpless child was left there.
The child's cries should have been drowned out by the bustling vehicular traffic of the junction at Beaucarro and Southern Main Roads.
But accidental angel Steven Redhead discerned the infant's soft wails despite the stream of cars, maxi taxis, trucks, and buses that speed past daily.
Redhead, a resident of Beaucarro, followed the cries which he thought was a kitten, and trekked into beaten down path of tall grass and past a broken wire fence to instead discover that it was a baby girl.
He called out to his brother, both on their way to work, and stood traumatised looking on at the child, clad in a onesie and booties, and who had no right to be there.
They contacted authorities and the child is now in the care of the Children's Authority.
She is being kept at the pediatric unit of the San Fernando General Hospital, where despite some dehydration and insect bites, she is in stable condition.