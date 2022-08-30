Police officers are expected to approach a magistrate in relation to putting to sleep the dog which mauled 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen to death last Thursday.
Yesterday afternoon, the Express was told by a senior police officer that the dog was still alive and that an application will have to be submitted to a magistrate to have the dog put down. The circumstances were expected to be explained for an order to be granted for the procedure to be done by a veterinarian.
The dog’s owner told police that the dog “Buddy” is an American Bully.
Under the Dog Control Act, the American Bully is classified as a Class A dog.
Section 19 of the Act states that, where a Class A dog injures or kills a person or animal or causes the death of a person or animal while on, or outside, private premises, the court may order the seizure and destruction of that dog,
In relation to whether charges will be laid against the owner of the dog, the senior officer said that statements were being gathered and, when completed, will be reviewed and advice sought from the police’s legal officers.
The Director of Public Prosecutions will then, possibly, be approached.
According to the Act, where a Class A dog kills a person or causes the death of a person, without reasonable cause, the owner or keeper of the dog is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $200,000 and to imprisonment for ten years.
Rachel Bhagwandeen was at the home of a relative watching television with her nine-year-old brother when the dog, belonging to her cousin, entered.
She pushed her brother, preventing him from being bitten, and told him to run while she went into the bedroom. The dog followed and mauled her to death in the room.
Her mother and uncle tried to get the dog away from her but without success.
An autopsy is expected to be done on Rachel’s body today and funeral arrangements are being considered for the end of the week.