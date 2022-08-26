Police officers are seeking to find two people who went missing in separate instances during the course of the week.
Chelsea Balgobin, 15 of Point Fortin, was last seen on August 22. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can call the Point Fortin police station at 648-2426, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Deodath Ramkissoon, 32 of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna, was last seen on August 25. Anyone with information that can help locate him, can call the Tunapuna police station at 645-7573.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App, the police’s post said.