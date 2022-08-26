Police officers are seeking to find two people who went missing in separate instances during the course of the week.

Chelsea Balgobin, 15 of Point Fortin, was last seen on August 22. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can call the Point Fortin police station at 648-2426, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

Deodath Ramkissoon, 32 of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna, was last seen on August 25. Anyone with information that can help locate him, can call the Tunapuna police station at 645-7573.

In both instances, the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App, the police’s post said.

 

Central under water

Torrential rainfall on Thursday left several communities in Central Trinidad under water.

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed yesterday told the Express most of the flooding was concentrated in the Chaguanas East areas of Cunu­pia and Enterprise.

Emancipation and freedom

Every August 1 Emancipation Day we honour the freeing of our African ancestors from the bondage of enslavement. On August 1, 1990, however, Emancipation Day took on additional meaning when a large number of people who were held hostage at state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television and in the Parliament at the Red House were freed. Just hours before, on July 31, Prime Minister ANR Robinson, who had been shot, was released for urgent medical care.

FLOOD FURY

Every driver stopped, turned off the ignition, and waited, fearing the force of floodwaters pouring across M-1 Ring Road near Princes Town on Thursday afternoon.

Every driver except Annan Boysie, who calculated that his four-wheel-drive pick-up could make it through.

25 homes flooded in Princes Town

AT least 25 homes were flooded in Princes Town on Thursday evening following an extended period of inclement weather.

The Barrackpore river burst its banks, flooding several streets within the area and triggering the area’s Disaster Management Unit-which as of yesterday afternoon was still on the field cleaning up.

