Police arrested five men following a robbery in D’Abadie on Tuesday.
In the North-Central Division, Task Force officers conducted an Operation Grand Slam exercise in the D’Abadie area, where, officers on mobile patrol responded to a report of robbery in progress at a D’Abadie supermarket.
On arrival, the officers saw a silver Nissan Sylphy fleeing the scene. The vehicle, with five male occupants, was intercepted a short distance away.
A search of the vehicle resulted in one Glock 19 pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition being discovered. Officers also found a quantity of stolen alcohol. The five suspects, ages 21 to 31, of La Horquetta and Arima, were arrested.
Across in the Eastern Division, officers of the Gang Unit and Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department, conducting investigations into a report of larceny went to the Sangre Grande home of a male suspect.
There, the officers conducted a search of the premises which resulted in nine rounds of ammunition, three 12 gauge cartridges and one stolen cellular phone being recovered. The suspect, who was in the house at the time of the search, was arrested.
In the Southern Division, Task Force officers conducted an exercise around 11.15 p.m. on Monday, in the San Fernando area, during which they intercepted and searched a silver Nissan Cube with three male suspects.
The search resulted in officers finding 1.096 kilogrammes of marijuana in the vehicle. The three occupants of the vehicle, ages 31 to 38, all of San Fernando, were arrested.