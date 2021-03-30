A female police inspector and two civilians were charged for allegedly trafficking firearms.
Kurl Ann McEachnie, who is attached to the police band, as well as civilians Cindy Gonsalves, and Jabari Miranda were arrested on March 23 after police allegedly found firearms and ammunition at a house at Arima where they reside.
The search was conducted as part of an anti-crime exercise coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip, supervised by Sgts Joseph, Charles and Wilkinson, and included officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Operations Team, the Southern Division Operations/Intelligence Unit and the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF).
Police said the three reside at a residence at Arima Old Road, Arima, where officers allegedly found a Bulgarian Makarov .380 pistol fitted with a magazine and three rounds of .380 ammunition along with a firearm silencer.
They appeared in a virtual hearing before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
McEachnie was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with a surety.
Gonsalves was granted $20,000 bail with a surety, or $5,000 cash bail.
The matter was adjourned to April 23.
Miranda was remanded in custody pending a trace of his criminal records.