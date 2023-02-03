An acting police inspector faced a magistrate charged with misbehavior in public office after he allegedly solicited money from a bar owner.
Teddy Barran was placed on $300,000 bail on Thursday.
The 44-year-old acting police inspector was charged with misbehaviour in public office to corruptly solicit $3,000, misbehaviour in public office to corruptly agreeing to accept for himself $2,800, and misbehaviour in public office to corruptly obtaining for himself $2,000.
He was granted the bail by a justice of the peace.
Barran, who was last attached to the Central Division, Freeport police station, is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on February 24.
The charges stem following a police report on January, 26, in which a central bar owner told detectives of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) that a police officer met him at his business place. He alleged the officer enquired from him whether he had paid the taxes to the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the gaming machines.
The taxes in questioned were from the year 2022 to 2023. According to the proprietor, he told the police officer he did not pay the taxes. It is further alleged that the officer gave an ultimatum to the bar owner that if he did not pay the taxes, he would have to pay to him $3,000 on a monthly basis. A report was subsequently made to officers of PSB.
On January 30, a sting operation was executed by the PSB detectives and the suspect was arrested. The detectives sought advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, on February 2 and he advised that Barran be charged.
The charges were laid by Insp Narine of the PSB. The investigation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Martin, supervised by Superintendent Montrichard and included Cpls Marcano, Joefield and Pakeera of the PSB.