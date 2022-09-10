Parents and protesting pupils were met with police intervention on Thursday morning at Claxton Bay Junior Anglican Primary School, where those present renewed their call for a new school building to be constructed in the area.
The roadways were blocked with debris and tyres, while children held up signs and chanted: “We need school right now! We need education right now!” at the roadside.
Before midday, police arrived and attempted to negotiate with frustrated parents, who expressed their dissatisfaction with a number of issues.
“You have to do things in an organised way,” one officer told parents, as they attempted to explain the protest.
The school was previously shut down by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration in September of 2019 and set for demolition due to infrastructural faults.
Since then, its pupils have been daily transported from the old compound to a temporary location at Marabella South Secondary School through an arrangement between the Education Ministry and the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).
However, as the new school term opened last Monday, no transportation was afforded to the pupils who gathered in front the school.
“For the kids to reach the school, the ministry usually provides transport from the old school. We have to take the kids (to) the old school and get them on the bus that will take them to the school in Marabella.
“Every term we have to go through this. Either the issue is there are not enough buses, or they don’t show up. At the beginning of this year, no buses came out,” one parent, who asked not to be named, told the Express.
“My daughter has been home ever since, we are just tired because it is one thing to transit from home to the old school and then the other school. It is not a comfortable situation and then when they’re at the old school, a parent has to stay back at the school to ensure that the children are getting home safely. I am a single parent and I cannot be home every day,” she said.
Fix it now
Lack of transportation is only part of the issue, according to parents, some stating their children had been educated under the temporary arrangement for three years.
They called on the Ministry of Education to rebuild the school at its current location, some asking why this had not been done while schools had been physically shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Years now, no school for them. We need the Ministry of Education, they have no school. They placed them in Marabella Junior Secondary off and on.
“There are issues with transportation, but the main issue is we need school. I am sure your children are in school, the police children are in school, but we aren’t because we are in Claxton Bay,” a parent said.
“We want this fixed now, not another year, not another month, this is not costing $32 million. This is not a fireworks thing, this is education for children.
“They have to get vans to come and get the children and take them to Marabella, and the vans are giving trouble. We want the children to go to school,” said one parent.
“In my opinion there was enough time for a new school to be constructed and to have the children back in there. There was enough time when schools were shut,” another said.
Prefab priority
On Wednesday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told the Express construction of a prefab building on the old compound was considered a priority, with the ministry having already received Cabinet approval.
The ministry, she said, had used its available funding to address infrastructural issues in schools prior to physical reopening in April. However, she said funding for the construction of a prefab building was requested for fiscal 2022-2023.
“The physical operations of schools in April 2022, after some plants had been closed for two years, resulted in many critical infrastructural issues having to be addressed as emergencies.
“The MoE utilised all allocated funding to ensure that schools remained in operation, and this would have reduced the funding available for other important projects. The ministry has requested funding for this prefab construction in fiscal 2022/23,” she said.
For transportation, the minister said principals are required to make a request to the ministry that would then be forwarded to the PTSC. For Claxton Bay Junior Anglican Primary, she said this request was received by the ministry on Wednesday.
“The information regarding the number of students at Claxton Bay Anglican requiring transport was supplied to the MoE today, September 7.
“The Division of School Supervision is currently liaising with the school to identify the specific routes required, as this information is necessary for the assignment of concessionaires by PTSC. Once the information is received, it will be sent to PTSC for actioning,” she said on Wednesday.
The Express also contacted the Anglican Education Board for a response, but none was received.